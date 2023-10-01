Carth Alpha 1.95e3

~Began creating and fine tuning "50" New Monsters and Enemies of all shapes and sizes

~Fixed Edith Foster sliding on map during runtime

~Added New Enemy Spawners (For new enemies)

~Optimized new enemies

~Lots of changes and tweaks to existing and new enemies

~Fixed bug where clients and or hosts could both loot same enemy (Now first come first served)

~Fixed bug where Host or client already in game could have their HUD messed up by new player joining

~Added Horse saddlebags (visuals) to the game (More functionality to come)

~Bug fixes with directional combat system

~Fixed issue with enemies not being added or removed from internal lists correctly

~Mercenary UI bugs fixed

~Mercenary unable to be hired by Clients Bug Fixed

~Fixed Directional Combat Bugs

~Removed need to Press and Hold button during combat for Directional Combat to happen

~Now combat will just use the animated rotations towards your target

~As we move forward will implement and fix this more as needed

~Fixed issue with some enemies being removed from possible targeted enemy list

~Began fine tuning new and old enemies animations and attacks

~Added Graveyard near Nethrean and Viernes

~Added First Person View to Male Characters (Press Backspace to change Camera)

~Began changing some animations to use Root Motion

~Continual FBX optimizations of game objects

~Added 18 New enemy spawners to Viernes Island.

~Cavecrawlers

~Cyclops

~Spiders

~Orge

~Giant Rats

~Karcinomorphs

~Karckmahres

~Lucanops

~Morphorrids

~Pardathrox

~Tetrachnides

~Tree Ents

~New Trolls

~Vampires

~Vespomorphs

~New Werewolves

~Wyverns

~You can find most of the new monsters on the southern end of the island, but a few will be before then.