Carth Alpha 1.95e3

~Began creating and fine tuning "50" New Monsters and Enemies of all shapes and sizes
~Fixed Edith Foster sliding on map during runtime
~Added New Enemy Spawners (For new enemies)
~Optimized new enemies
~Lots of changes and tweaks to existing and new enemies
~Fixed bug where clients and or hosts could both loot same enemy (Now first come first served)
~Fixed bug where Host or client already in game could have their HUD messed up by new player joining
~Added Horse saddlebags (visuals) to the game (More functionality to come)
~Bug fixes with directional combat system
~Fixed issue with enemies not being added or removed from internal lists correctly
~Mercenary UI bugs fixed
~Mercenary unable to be hired by Clients Bug Fixed
~Fixed Directional Combat Bugs
~Removed need to Press and Hold button during combat for Directional Combat to happen
~Now combat will just use the animated rotations towards your target
~As we move forward will implement and fix this more as needed
~Fixed issue with some enemies being removed from possible targeted enemy list
~Began fine tuning new and old enemies animations and attacks
~Added Graveyard near Nethrean and Viernes
~Added First Person View to Male Characters (Press Backspace to change Camera)
~Began changing some animations to use Root Motion
~Continual FBX optimizations of game objects
~Added 18 New enemy spawners to Viernes Island.
~Cavecrawlers
~Cyclops
~Spiders
~Orge
~Giant Rats
~Karcinomorphs
~Karckmahres
~Lucanops
~Morphorrids
~Pardathrox
~Tetrachnides
~Tree Ents
~New Trolls
~Vampires
~Vespomorphs
~New Werewolves
~Wyverns
~You can find most of the new monsters on the southern end of the island, but a few will be before then.
Carth Playtest update for 1 October 2023
