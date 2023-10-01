Update 1.5: Controller support beta! New enemy animations!

Hello friends!

Ever wanted to play using a controller from the comfort of your living room sofa or hot tub? Well now you can! No more hunching over your computer desk like a cave troll (editor's note: currently doing this). So kick back, crack open your favorite beverage, and grab that gamepad...

Keep an eye out for a few slick new enemy animations, too.

Here's a full list of the changes:

Controller Support Testing : Controller support is in! This shouldn't be considered "official support" just yet. Feedback and bug reports in our Discord channel are greatly appreciated . Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Sony DualShock 4 controllers should work. Other controllers may work but haven't been tested yet. Expect hotfixes in the coming days as I continue to refine controller support!

: Controller support is in! This shouldn't be considered "official support" just yet. . Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Sony DualShock 4 controllers should work. Other controllers may work but haven't been tested yet. Expect hotfixes in the coming days as I continue to refine controller support! New Enemy Animations: a few enemies gained some new moves...

Hell Balance Adjustments: adjusted several Hell difficulty modifiers to be a little less severe. Most notably, many summoned enemies (e.g. Microtransaction Eggs) are limited to 1 random buff on the harder Hell difficulty levels.

Display resolutions that are not 16:9 aspect ratio should properly letterbox or pillarbox now. Dynamic resolution support is planned for a future update.

A whole lotta bug fixes.

So with that gargantuan heap of controller support work out of the way, what's next? Another endgame boss is still in the works. A rework of unlockable content and much-improved character endings will be coming soon. I'd also love to get more new talents, new skills, and new events in the game.

What would you like to see? If you haven't already, consider joining the Discord channel to tell us!

Travis & Kara