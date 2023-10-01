 Skip to content

Alien Life Lab update for 1 October 2023

Small Patch Notes 1.1.44

  • Enemy aliens now shrink into teleportation rather than just popping out of existence.
  • More dialog added here and there.
  • Some bugs that would trigger when objects exploded.
  • 2 new enemy aliens to encounter.

