- Enemy aliens now shrink into teleportation rather than just popping out of existence.
- More dialog added here and there.
- Some bugs that would trigger when objects exploded.
- 2 new enemy aliens to encounter.
Alien Life Lab update for 1 October 2023
Small Patch Notes 1.1.44
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Alien Life Lab Content Depot 680241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update