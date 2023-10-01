0.39.20版本 更新公告

新开发功能：
- 军队操作优化3：现在可以用“H”键来暂停军队的移动，让军队坚守在原地
- 战斗中军队的行军线：行军线在移动时为蓝色，战斗时为红色，快速的确认部队的状态
- 火寻安怡拥有了全新的立绘！
优化内容：
- 优化了招募按钮，让按钮一目了然
- 稍微下调了建筑的维护费
- 消除马匹的远程偏斜与护甲惩罚
- 枪骑兵的冲锋技能CD稍微下调
修复BUG：
- 存档读档，人口建筑失效的问题修复
- 弓手在原地进行射击时，他的目标点为(0, 0, 0)的问题修复
- 马场数据不及时更新的问题修复
