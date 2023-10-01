Live Player Stats in Matches and Club Player Records

Hi everyone

This is the second in a series of updates focussing on improving the match experience. This update also focuses on improving the value of the Supporter Days features by adding a couple of new features. The ability to view live player stats during matches. Also added is the ability to view club player records, for both senior and youth levels.

The brand new player stats feature will show stats of how your players are performing in matches, updated in real time! These stats include Tackles, Dribbles, Shots, Passes and Headers, broken down into Successful and Unsuccessful actions so you can see how your players are doing and give you more information to base your in-game decision-making. These stats are also shown for opposition players, so you can see where they are having successes or failures against your team as the game progresses.

The new Club Records page will show your top players (current and retired) in a number of disciplines, including Goals, Assists and Appearances. Records are shown for both Senior and Youth categories so you’ll have a record of both club legends and your potential young superstars!

The Changelog for the update can be found here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/468070/discussions/1/3879345465230823432/

An introductory offer for new users has been added to the game that gives a bonus 30 Supporter Days with their first Supporter Days purchase (it is time limited to 14 days). This offer has been extended and also made available for all current users for the first 2 weeks of October.

Note: We have been working on a major update to the Match Engine. This will be released in the next Match Experience update coming at the end of this month.