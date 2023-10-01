 Skip to content

Greedland update for 1 October 2023

Update V0.7.62

Update V0.7.62

Build 12327562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone I'm Vamp, this update mainly added new fusion support equipment and visual effects optimization, happy gaming!

  • Added new Floating Laser (Vulcan + Backwatcher)

  • Added new content hints for the chip system (get new chips with upgradable chip capacity)

  • Bomb monsters are now instant death against normal monsters (no damage shown)

