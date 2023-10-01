 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizardry Squared update for 1 October 2023

v 9.2 - S.A.T.S

Share · View all patches · Build 12327510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v 9.2

  • New Legendary Rune - SLOW - Found at the end of the tutorial.
  • Zoom with scroll wheel is now smooth and functions the same across all levels.
  • Picture Puzzles now scale in size with world numbers.
  • The map now shows the difficulty and the status of picture puzzles, portals, runes, and gates.
  • Bringing all the rune pieces of a Void World to the Runic Altar is greatly rewarded.
  • UI particle effects have been added for feedback and some feedback messages have been removed.
  • Fixed sound volume differences between the main menu and the game.
  • Eye movements have been added.
  • Exit Menu control maps have been enlarged for easier reading.
  • Level scaling of NPCs, bosses, and puzzles has been adjusted and capped.
  • Shading is now added to blocks during procedural construction.
  • Replaced currency words with symbols.
  • Spells now accurately reflect the cost to cast while crafting.
  • Added a "cage" to Void World above Uber Boss.
  • Reduced unnecessary player feedback.
  • Simplified rune symbols.

Changed files in this update

Wizardry Squared Depot - LINUX Depot 1513682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link