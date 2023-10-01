v 9.2 - S.A.T.S

v 9.2
- New Legendary Rune - SLOW - Found at the end of the tutorial.
- Zoom with scroll wheel is now smooth and functions the same across all levels.
- Picture Puzzles now scale in size with world numbers.
- The map now shows the difficulty and the status of picture puzzles, portals, runes, and gates.
- Bringing all the rune pieces of a Void World to the Runic Altar is greatly rewarded.
- UI particle effects have been added for feedback and some feedback messages have been removed.
- Fixed sound volume differences between the main menu and the game.
- Eye movements have been added.
- Exit Menu control maps have been enlarged for easier reading.
- Level scaling of NPCs, bosses, and puzzles has been adjusted and capped.
- Shading is now added to blocks during procedural construction.
- Replaced currency words with symbols.
- Spells now accurately reflect the cost to cast while crafting.
- Added a "cage" to Void World above Uber Boss.
- Reduced unnecessary player feedback.
- Simplified rune symbols.
