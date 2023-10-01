Version 5.1.1, Infinity & Consanguinity

Dev Notes

4MinuteWarning is finishing up their holiday, but the rest of the team has been busy! Please enjoy some of the fruits of our labours.

Act V Features

Art: Malice’s post-betrothal celebration (six images, Lubbio).

Voice: The dragon’s part in choosing the Realm’s faith (Greyscale).

Voice: The dragon’s part in the kobold catchup (Greyscale).

Voice: The rest of Rhyll’s part in his own catchup (Greyscale).

Act I-IV Features

Art: Chanwe’s mercenary fate (five images, Lubbio).

Art: Malice’s punishment, remastered (six images, Lubbio).

Art: The second phase of Marie-Anne’s experiment with Malagar (three images, Lubbio).

Voice: Mother’s response to receiving gifts (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, Greyscale).

Voice: Mother’s part in Cooch’s fate (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, Greyscale).

Voice: Mother’s part in Darja’s fate (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, Greyscale).

Voice: Mother’s part in Heloise’s fate (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, Greyscale).

Voice: Mother’s part in Maelys’s fate (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, Greyscale).

Voice: Mother’s part in Marie-Anne’s fate (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, Greyscale).

Voice: Mother’s part in Mina’s fate (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, Greyscale).

Voice: Mother’s part in the followup to Naho’s fate (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, Greyscale).

Voice: Mother’s part in the followup to Sabetha & Inej’s fate (Midnight Iris, Demi Goggles, Greyscale).

Translation: the German translation has been restored and remastered (Soulphase).

Translation: the Spanish translation has been restored and remastered (Soulphase).

Translation: the Turkish translation has been added up to the end of Act 1 (Gtoktas, Fluidastronaut, Bastion, and Soulphase).

Fixes

The ‘Daughters Of The Goddess’ scene can no longer be accessed if Maelys has been severed.

Mina considers her existing responsibilities before accepting a position as chancellor.

The generic wolfwoman glimpsed in conquest sequences will not reflect whatever changes you have inflicted on Naho.

The Status screen will show the drakesgard’s Morale as their own, legally distinct from that of the mercenaries.

Many typos and voice misalignments have been fixed.