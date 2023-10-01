 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Disciples of Varahces update for 1 October 2023

Patch notes for version 0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12327379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.1 Changelog
-Added ground clutter to make stages slightly more visually interesting.
-Added enemy logs. They have a chance of dropping from defeated enemies, and give some insight on the lore.
-Implemented Steam Achievements. You should earn the Steam achievements for any achievements you have already earned in game as soon as you start the game up.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2557511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link