-Added ground clutter to make stages slightly more visually interesting.
-Added enemy logs. They have a chance of dropping from defeated enemies, and give some insight on the lore.
-Implemented Steam Achievements. You should earn the Steam achievements for any achievements you have already earned in game as soon as you start the game up.
Patch notes for version 0.5.1
