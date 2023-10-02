 Skip to content

Your Chronicle update for 2 October 2023

[ ver 2.1.12 ] Small Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 12327363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [ Modify ] Information on dark rituals
  • [ Fix ] Bug when registering Sacred Ritual to Sloth.

Changed files in this update

Your Chronicle Windows Depot 1546321
Your Chronicle Mac Depot 1546322
Your Chronicle Linux Depot 1546323
