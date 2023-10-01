Elfheim - Capítulo 1 agora disponível em Português Brasileiro!

Hello Everyone!

Brazilian Portuguese becomes the second language available for Elfheim - Chapter 1 as of today! The translation has been done by our same team and it should be as faithful as it can be to the original script. I hope you enjoy it!

This update also features some fixes to typos and wording as well as improvements to a small number of images.

Olá Pessoal!

Aqui está a tradução que não podia faltar, Português Brasileiro! A primeira expansão de idioma do Elfheim ser a língua Portuguesa é apenas natural, já que nosso artista Élfico é Brasileiro! Aos que precisaram aguardar essa opção de leitura, espero que possam aproveitar bem essa nossa aventura!

Esse update também atualiza algumas imagens.

See you next time!

Até a próxima!