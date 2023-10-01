·Fixed a serious issue where level-! could not be accessed from the blue corridor.
·Change lighting effects for low and medium picture quality options.
Backrooms:Run For Your Life update for 1 October 2023
Update patch v0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update