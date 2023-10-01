- Rolled back some previous texture changes which created issues.
- To make some textures look better in-game, the requirements for disk size have been increased.
- Optimized RAM for lower game settings through texture streaming.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 1 October 2023
Fifth performance patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
