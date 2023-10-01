 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 1 October 2023

Fifth performance patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12327238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rolled back some previous texture changes which created issues.
  • To make some textures look better in-game, the requirements for disk size have been increased.
  • Optimized RAM for lower game settings through texture streaming.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2115591 Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link