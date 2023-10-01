Multiplayer Versus Beta

yo this next update brings a beta for a new multiplayer versus mode

Multiplayer Versus

versus is a game mode where you race against other players on normal levels or portal runs. it is similar to portal run since the levels are connected via portals, however, you will find that versus has more options to change the rules as you see fit. each player has a certain amount of time and player who completes the section first will make all other players start to lose their time. when only one player has time remaining, they win the round. the game ends when a player has won the specified number of rounds.

versus also has the option to vote to skip the current section. if all alive players are stuck on the same section, they may vote to skip it. skipping sections requires a majority vote for players who are still currently alive. this was added in case a section is too difficult to complete, which would prevent the game from completing.

to play versus, you must create a versus playlist, which is similar to creating a portal run playlist. the main difference is you may choose to play entire levels or their portal runs.

New Respawns and Reset

every level now has additional respawn and reset options. i added all the new respawn / reset info to the in game ui with an option to disable in the options menu.

All Modes:

pressing r (b on controller) is the standard respawn

holding r (b on controller) resets all objects to their positions when the checkpoint was hit

Normal Levels:

pressing t (down d-pad controller) restarts entire level

Portal Run:

pressing t (down d-pad controller) restarts current portal run section

holding t (down d-pad controller) restarts entire portal run

Versus:

holding t (down d-pad controller) votes to skip current section

im sorry for making respawns / resets complicated. the main reason i added all these respawn / reset options was for multiplayer game modes since some levels (like expert 01) become impossible to complete when certain objects (like glass) are destroyed or moved. these reset options allow these types of levels to completable in multiplayer without having to beat the level first try or having the host reload the level every time. i also did not want to remove the old respawn mechanics as it would make some of the current leaderboard times impossible to beat.

Checkpoints in Portal Run

portal run now has standard respawns and portal run sections can now have checkpoints.

Future Plans

there are a few more features i would like to add before releasing this update as a regular update. the new features i hope to add while versus is in beta are: