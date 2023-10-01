 Skip to content

西游幸存者 update for 1 October 2023

0.8257版本更新 召唤天赋 道侣天赋

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、新增两个门派天赋，秦王府、盘丝洞

2、盘丝洞是道侣专精天赋，可以实现道侣复活，道侣闪回玩家角色位置，传功不消除玩家技能；

3、秦王府是召唤专精天赋，新增精英召唤单位——李元霸，可以实现大范围金属性AOE；

