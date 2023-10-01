 Skip to content

GeraScopia update for 1 October 2023

V1.1 HotFix

Build 12327169 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed Bug where you couldnt obtain the hook anymore
Fixed Bug where you might fly into the wall when entering a specific area

