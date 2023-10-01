Lysander - Charm of the Piper is out now!

To the Crown Mages,
The latest update for Astatos is here! This patch includes this month’s Hero Skin, along with some new bug fixes and optimisations.
Production on Astatos Chapter II continues! While progress has been going well, it may be a few more months before we’re ready to release the next story update. We hope to make it worth the wait!
For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.7.2, please read on below.
- From the team at Studio Klondike
New Content
- Season IV of the Takeover Trial leaderboard has concluded. The top 100 players will receive a new player title sometime after the release of this patch.
- A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.
- Lysander - Charm of the Piper
Game Fixes
- Fixed several typos in the English version of the game.
- Fixed the description for the player title “A mage, of sorts.”.
- Fixed a rendering issue that introduced colour banding across some artwork.
Trial Changes
- Players are now notified when there are not enough players to rematch.
- When rematching the same players multiple times, the game will sometimes ensure that players aren’t on the same side.
- Fixed a bug which prevented A.I players on your side from cooperating with you during Conquest Training Trials.
- Improved the behaviour of the “Keep or Redraw” stage, fixing a rare bug where not enough cards are redrawn.
- Fixed a bug where the Hero Stage could soft-lock if a Hero Card is activated after all players have ended their turn.
- The Hero Skin displayed for Makari-Hari and Mukaki is now based on the settings from the first player on their respective side.
