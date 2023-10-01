Lysander - Charm of the Piper is out now!

To the Crown Mages,

The latest update for Astatos is here! This patch includes this month’s Hero Skin, along with some new bug fixes and optimisations.

Production on Astatos Chapter II continues! While progress has been going well, it may be a few more months before we’re ready to release the next story update. We hope to make it worth the wait!

For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.7.2, please read on below.

From the team at Studio Klondike

New Content

Season IV of the Takeover Trial leaderboard has concluded. The top 100 players will receive a new player title sometime after the release of this patch.

A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.

Lysander - Charm of the Piper

Game Fixes

Fixed several typos in the English version of the game.

Fixed the description for the player title “A mage, of sorts.”.

Fixed a rendering issue that introduced colour banding across some artwork.

Trial Changes