【Game Release Announcement】

"Snowbound Days with Ralph" is officially available on Steam today! We appreciate your patience in waiting for this game. To celebrate the game release, the game will be on a 10% discount for the first week. If you haven't gotten your hands on it yet, gentlemen, now is the perfect opportunity to make your purchase!

In this game, besides our beloved butler Ralph, there are many other characters with their own unique stories waiting for you to discover. Of course, there will be plenty of gentlemen-worthy scenes, so make sure to collect all the memorable CGs. We encourage all you gentlemen to thoroughly enjoy your time with the butler... I mean, to work diligently in managing your magical shop!

Furthermore, the game supports English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese, and you can easily switch between languages in the game settings.

