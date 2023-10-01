·Fixed serious injuries that did not heal themselves, as well as other misconfigured bugs
·Fixed a bug that caused the trade guild to fail and display incorrectly
·2x the bonus coins for the Arena Challenge and improve the quality of the prizes
·Try to limit the game frame rate and avoid problems with some players with a frame rate exceeding 1000
·Difficulty setting - Demon King Cd, salvaor difficulty changed to 4 months, epic difficulty changed to 8 months
Wander Hero update for 1 October 2023
Minor update patches
