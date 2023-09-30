New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.568_AMU_Recovery

This one has a handful of fixes, and then a number of mod updates. For those using SirLimbo's mods, those are now functional again after being broken in the prior build.

This new set of changes includes some cool stuff to Radiant Phoenix's stable of mods, and a number of balance and fun things with the Sidekicks mods from Badger, as well.

Enjoy!

