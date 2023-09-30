 Skip to content

Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 30 September 2023

Day 3 evening character dialogue bug fixed, all versions

Reported earlier today in the discussions, the dialogue had Daisy instead of the main character as the speaker in the day3evening file. Thanks for the report.

Changed files in this update

