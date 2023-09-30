Reported earlier today in the discussions, the dialogue had Daisy instead of the main character as the speaker in the day3evening file. Thanks for the report.
Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 30 September 2023
Day 3 evening character dialogue bug fixed, all versions
