The October Update

Happy October! In the spirit of the season, Lingo has some (not too spooky) areas for you to explore!

Since the release of Level 2 this spring, we have added:

The Staircase - A hub area for late game content. This is accessible after completing (most of) Level 2.

The Pumpkin Patch - The smallest map, focused on everyone's favorite color!

The Library, Second Floor - Follow the clues to find a path forward.

Level Secret - A capstone level which may or may not actually exist.

The Afterword - A timed, randomized challenge map, authored in collaboration with Star "Hatkirby" Rauchenberger.

This will likely be the last major addition to Lingo for the foreseeable future. I'm working my way through design of the sequel and look forward to begin sharing it with you as soon as I can. As always, I will continue to fight back against any bugs that might show their faces, and the custom mapmaking community continues to be an absolute treasure trove of Lingo content to participate in.

Thank you for being here, thanks for reading, and I look forward to sharing more with you soon.

Brenton