 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lingo update for 30 September 2023

The October Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12326879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy October! In the spirit of the season, Lingo has some (not too spooky) areas for you to explore!
Since the release of Level 2 this spring, we have added:

The Staircase - A hub area for late game content. This is accessible after completing (most of) Level 2.
The Pumpkin Patch - The smallest map, focused on everyone's favorite color!
The Library, Second Floor - Follow the clues to find a path forward.
Level Secret - A capstone level which may or may not actually exist.
The Afterword - A timed, randomized challenge map, authored in collaboration with Star "Hatkirby" Rauchenberger.

This will likely be the last major addition to Lingo for the foreseeable future. I'm working my way through design of the sequel and look forward to begin sharing it with you as soon as I can. As always, I will continue to fight back against any bugs that might show their faces, and the custom mapmaking community continues to be an absolute treasure trove of Lingo content to participate in.

Thank you for being here, thanks for reading, and I look forward to sharing more with you soon.
Brenton

Changed files in this update

Lingo Content Depot 1814171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link