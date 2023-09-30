20231001update

・Slightly changed the depiction of the ocean on the main screen
- Information about countries other than your own forces and allies is now hidden.
Some abilities are only disclosed when there is an insider in the country.
- When the player is a senior vassal, it is now possible to switch between the credit memo and the main family.
・If the vassal has not betrayed the vassal, but the master has information about the betrayal
Corrected a bug where information about betrayal on the master's side remained forever even after the summoning order was issued.
・Other minor additions and corrections
Changed files in this update