Deep Nest update for 1 October 2023

Update 0.162.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12326758 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Small Addition

Hi all, this small update adds a toggle option in the options menu to stop items from falling off the sides of the lift.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2490302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2490303
  • Loading history…
