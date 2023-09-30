Oblivity Update 2.1 // Wrist-Eye Warmups, Reaction Trainer, Steam Achievements

Developer Note

Hello Oblivity community,

Introducing another exciting Oblivity feature update! You can look forward to exclusive wrist and eye exercises, a new achievement system and our new progress chart!

Many of the new features and bug fixes were requested by you on our official Discord server.

So feel free to join and help us to improve Oblivity!

We are also searching for new testers on the discord server.

Cheers Poly Games

Change Logs

Features Screen

Discover the new Feature screen where you can experiment with new tools and convert your sensitivity. We'll be expanding this section with more features soon.



Wrist and Eye Warmups

In collaboration with our aim coach Prince, we've developed warm-ups for both your hands and eyes. These exercises aim to combat fatigue and enhance consistency in your performance.



Reaction Time Screen

Here you can measure your reaction time, and compare it to other users.



Reworked Sensitivity Converter

We also reworked the user interface of the sensitivity converter!



Overall Improvement Chart

The Overall Improvement Chart is a new way to track the progress of your aim training. Tailor the chart by time frame and scenario type, and spot highlighted moments, such as your latest high scores.



Progression

Steam Achievements

We've now incorporated Steam achievements. Think you can unlock them all? We offer 20 at the moment. Got suggestions for more? Share them with us on DC!

Small Progression Animations

We've introduced compact progress pop-ups to notify you when you complete your sense finder day or hit 15 rounds in a scenario. These serve as instant reminders of your minor milestones as you achieve them.

Bug