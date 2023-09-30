Hotfix 1.0.10c

Hotfix frequency will be reduced from now on, but we'll be able to focus on the big update now!

QOL

We now have a new skybox that is not a video, so it will run better on several computers. (Thanks Jaqueta)

Bugfixes

Most Important Fixes

Regenerate Orb is no longer Strict nor Overpowered. (sorry for that, it wasn’t intentional.)

Artifact Liberation menu should no longer softlocks you when you try to return. (Thanks Coel)

Functionality

Gacha Addict now saves how much money you spend per intersection so it will load the proper data upon saving and reloading the save file (thanks Binho)

UI and UX

Opening Pause on Orb Merchant should now properly hide the merchant UI.

Improved Orb hovering check. This fixes an issue where quickly hovering and “unhovering” your mouse from an Orb would not display the orb tooltip.

Artifact Liberation menu no longer has unaligned orbs.

Audiovisual

Artifacts now spin when you hover above them.

“You are Here” should no longer overlap text on the Tower Map. (thanks Arkuktor)

Localization and Text

Cloning Machine should now say Clone Orb instead of Remove Orb (thanks Coel)

Fixed “Descarted” instead of “Discarded”.(thanks Arkuktor)

Artifact Liberation menu’s button now shows “Return” instead of “Orb Shop”

Known Issues