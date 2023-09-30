Hotfix 1.0.10c

Hotfix frequency will be reduced from now on, but we'll be able to focus on the big update now!
QOL
- We now have a new skybox that is not a video, so it will run better on several computers. (Thanks Jaqueta)
Bugfixes
Most Important Fixes
- Regenerate Orb is no longer Strict nor Overpowered. (sorry for that, it wasn’t intentional.)
- Artifact Liberation menu should no longer softlocks you when you try to return. (Thanks Coel)
Functionality
- Gacha Addict now saves how much money you spend per intersection so it will load the proper data upon saving and reloading the save file (thanks Binho)
UI and UX
- Opening Pause on Orb Merchant should now properly hide the merchant UI.
- Improved Orb hovering check. This fixes an issue where quickly hovering and “unhovering” your mouse from an Orb would not display the orb tooltip.
- Artifact Liberation menu no longer has unaligned orbs.
Audiovisual
- Artifacts now spin when you hover above them.
- “You are Here” should no longer overlap text on the Tower Map. (thanks Arkuktor)
Localization and Text
- Cloning Machine should now say Clone Orb instead of Remove Orb (thanks Coel)
- Fixed “Descarted” instead of “Discarded”.(thanks Arkuktor)
- Artifact Liberation menu’s button now shows “Return” instead of “Orb Shop”
Known Issues
- It seems like Artifact Orbs do not display the 3D model properly on some menus, we couldn’t replicate it internally yet, but we’ll be looking into it for the future. (Thanks Arkuktor)
Changed files in this update