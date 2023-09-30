 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

moon0011 update for 30 September 2023

2023 10 01 moon0011 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12326598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2023 10 01 moon0011 Update :The moon has become cute.And it become easier to operate in Mars builder.But the high score will be cleared.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2384051 Depot 2384051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2384052 Depot 2384052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link