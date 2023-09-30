 Skip to content

Boat Crew update for 30 September 2023

v1.4.1.4 Experimental

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features
  • Squadron system and basic formation arrangements.
Changes
  • Increased ocean wave sampling and render distance.
  • Clamped surrounding weather preview clouds on map opacity.
  • Retouched PT-6 max speed and buoyancy values.
  • Nerfed air to player aiming rate by ~15%.
  • Synchronized ocean to wind direction and amplitude.
  • Reworked the camera warp effect in flank speed to be tied to how much the boat speed is changing.
  • Reworked drag on PT boats to exclude vertical drag in order to avoid floaty behavior.
  • Increased AGP6 turret health values.
  • Rebalanced M2 Mortar.
  • Reduced Fubuki turret fire rate. Reduced Akizuki turret fire rate and muzzle velocity.
  • Reduced Japanese 20mm aircraft cannons fire rate.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed searchlights causing visual glitches on the ocean.
  • Fixed camera sliding at the start of some challenges.
  • Fixed engagement preview displaying Elco 80' multiple times when there are boats other than the player.
  • Fixed landing units showing up in skirmish engagement UI on map.
  • Fixed timewarp buttons in combat mode sometimes being unclickable.
  • Fixed boat not being equipped or resupplied properly when returning from loadout screen.
  • Fixed issue related to boats with air time being able to make high angle of attack turns.
  • Fixed long time issue of projectiles triggering ocean effects on collision with low terrain.

