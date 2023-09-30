BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
v1.4.1.4 Experimental
Features
- Squadron system and basic formation arrangements.
Changes
- Increased ocean wave sampling and render distance.
- Clamped surrounding weather preview clouds on map opacity.
- Retouched PT-6 max speed and buoyancy values.
- Nerfed air to player aiming rate by ~15%.
- Synchronized ocean to wind direction and amplitude.
- Reworked the camera warp effect in flank speed to be tied to how much the boat speed is changing.
- Reworked drag on PT boats to exclude vertical drag in order to avoid floaty behavior.
- Increased AGP6 turret health values.
- Rebalanced M2 Mortar.
- Reduced Fubuki turret fire rate. Reduced Akizuki turret fire rate and muzzle velocity.
- Reduced Japanese 20mm aircraft cannons fire rate.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed searchlights causing visual glitches on the ocean.
- Fixed camera sliding at the start of some challenges.
- Fixed engagement preview displaying Elco 80' multiple times when there are boats other than the player.
- Fixed landing units showing up in skirmish engagement UI on map.
- Fixed timewarp buttons in combat mode sometimes being unclickable.
- Fixed boat not being equipped or resupplied properly when returning from loadout screen.
- Fixed issue related to boats with air time being able to make high angle of attack turns.
- Fixed long time issue of projectiles triggering ocean effects on collision with low terrain.
