VPet update for 30 September 2023

Adding change descriptions and new idle animation and many other updates and fix

Added

Add descriptions of changes to speech
Updated traditional Chinese language terminology
Mid-Autumn Festival Limited Food

Fixed

Clean up old workshop cache
Fix the mode where clicking to speak shows the wrong pattern (saying sick words when not sick)
Fix the bug that clicking to talk doesn't trigger the achievement
More Creative Workshop Categories

Animations

Unhappy Live Animation
Happy sitting
New Idle Animation: Standby

For more information, see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main

Changed files in this update

