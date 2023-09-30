Adding change descriptions and new idle animation and many other updates and fix

Added
Add descriptions of changes to speech
Updated traditional Chinese language terminology
Mid-Autumn Festival Limited Food
Fixed
Clean up old workshop cache
Fix the mode where clicking to speak shows the wrong pattern (saying sick words when not sick)
Fix the bug that clicking to talk doesn't trigger the achievement
More Creative Workshop Categories
Animations
Unhappy Live Animation
Happy sitting
New Idle Animation: Standby
For more information, see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main
Changed files in this update