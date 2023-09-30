Adding change descriptions and new idle animation and many other updates and fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12326531 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Added

Add descriptions of changes to speech

Updated traditional Chinese language terminology

Mid-Autumn Festival Limited Food

Fixed

Clean up old workshop cache

Fix the mode where clicking to speak shows the wrong pattern (saying sick words when not sick)

Fix the bug that clicking to talk doesn't trigger the achievement

More Creative Workshop Categories

Animations

Unhappy Live Animation

Happy sitting

New Idle Animation: Standby



For more information, see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main