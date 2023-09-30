 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 30 September 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.5) - Minor Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New animation when breaking rocks/ores/trees.
  • Added info to the quest tracker that you can change your active quest by pressing Q/L1.
  • Updated the description of instant cast skills in the help section.
  • Bug Fix: There was a display issue, where the last objective in quests were not being set as completed when finishing quests.
  • Bug Fix: The wind orb lock in corwyns skill grid at the start of sweeping strikes was not showing the number of orbs properly.
  • Bug Fix: The tree stumps in crossbriand lake were not blocking player movement properly.

