- fixed bug where luna badge would not activate
- fixed wizard's hat perk not displaying correct description
- fixed issue with wands not having the correct charge amount
- changed forbidden knowledge perk description
Gloomgrave update for 30 September 2023
Small Patch - badge and perk fixes
