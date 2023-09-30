 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gloomgrave update for 30 September 2023

Small Patch - badge and perk fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12326514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed bug where luna badge would not activate
  • fixed wizard's hat perk not displaying correct description
  • fixed issue with wands not having the correct charge amount
  • changed forbidden knowledge perk description

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1907001 Depot 1907001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link