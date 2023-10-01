Orbo's Odyssey V1.1.0 - The Modding Update!

It's here! After a month of consistent work we've got mod support for the game, and you can also get mods off the workshop!
To get the modding toolkit, visit the github repo to learn how to start making mods.
You can visit the workshop and grab the Orbo's Modyssey mod to run around a test level.
Anyhow, here's a list of changes that were made to the game:
- Workshop support!
- Modding Toolkit!
- Changed game's rendering path to Forward to be mod-compliant.
- Shadows on the highest quality setting are significantly more pretty now.
- Fixed some bugs with the camera that were causing weird snapping issues in cutscenes.
- Attempted to resolve an issue with loading the game that caused the splash screen video to not play.
- Attempted to resolve a bug with the options menu that caused nothing to load.
