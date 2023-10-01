Orbo's Odyssey V1.1.0 - The Modding Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12326503 · Last edited 2 October 2023 – 01:09:16 UTC by Wendy

It's here! After a month of consistent work we've got mod support for the game, and you can also get mods off the workshop!

To get the modding toolkit, visit the github repo to learn how to start making mods.

You can visit the workshop and grab the Orbo's Modyssey mod to run around a test level.

Anyhow, here's a list of changes that were made to the game: