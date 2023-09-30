 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 30 September 2023

v0.33.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12326419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added new Town Perk UI
  • added loadouts to Town Perks
  • added challenge metallic ruins #5
  • added challenge metallic ruins #6
  • added module [spoiler]'Metallic Ruins Gift'[/spoiler]
Changes
  • Halloween event resets every year
  • disabled tower movement in boss 1 fight after victory screen appears
  • reduced Town Perk reset cooldown from 12 to 1 hour
  • removed [spoiler]infinity perk 'Town: Reset town perk cooldown'[/spoiler]
  • changed [spoiler]infinity perk 'Town: Permanently reduce town perk cooldown' to reduce the time from 1h to 10sec[/spoiler]
  • town perks are loaded via mod loader and no longer static
Fixes
  • fixed boss 3 boss module 'Soundproofing' not increasing max. hp
  • fixed Workshop era water defensive ability text being cutoff
  • fixed that boss 3 could end in a draw
  • fixed usage of acrobatic plugin in boss 1 fight not canceling regeneration
  • fixed auto-crafting in Factory wasting items when there is no room for output items
  • fixed auto-save not automatically happening in Perfect Space
  • fixed typos

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
