Changelog
New Stuff
- added new Town Perk UI
- added loadouts to Town Perks
- added challenge metallic ruins #5
- added challenge metallic ruins #6
- added module [spoiler]'Metallic Ruins Gift'[/spoiler]
Changes
- Halloween event resets every year
- disabled tower movement in boss 1 fight after victory screen appears
- reduced Town Perk reset cooldown from 12 to 1 hour
- removed [spoiler]infinity perk 'Town: Reset town perk cooldown'[/spoiler]
- changed [spoiler]infinity perk 'Town: Permanently reduce town perk cooldown' to reduce the time from 1h to 10sec[/spoiler]
- town perks are loaded via mod loader and no longer static
Fixes
- fixed boss 3 boss module 'Soundproofing' not increasing max. hp
- fixed Workshop era water defensive ability text being cutoff
- fixed that boss 3 could end in a draw
- fixed usage of acrobatic plugin in boss 1 fight not canceling regeneration
- fixed auto-crafting in Factory wasting items when there is no room for output items
- fixed auto-save not automatically happening in Perfect Space
- fixed typos
