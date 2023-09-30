 Skip to content

The Crown of Leaves update for 30 September 2023

Patch 2.1.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:
• Fixed misplaced Mare hands in one of dialogs.
• Roui no longer mentions Grullo when inspecting the well if he has not met him.
• Roui no longer mentions Serban's role in creating the bracelet unless he knows about it.
• Roui no longer reappears near goblin body.
• Fireflies near the lantern on the Drobeski vardo are working correctly.
• The door remains closed if you leave the abandoned house alone.
• Fixed the overlay of music after pulling out a fang.
• Fixed sprites of eyebrows and hair for Ingrid, Bo and Lazy.
• Fixed other minor bugs and typos.
Translation updates:
• Fixed incorrect translations of some in-game terms and names.
Known bugs:
• Connection lines are noticeable on some character sprites.

