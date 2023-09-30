Patch 2.1.5

Fixes:

• Fixed misplaced Mare hands in one of dialogs.

• Roui no longer mentions Grullo when inspecting the well if he has not met him.

• Roui no longer mentions Serban's role in creating the bracelet unless he knows about it.

• Roui no longer reappears near goblin body.

• Fireflies near the lantern on the Drobeski vardo are working correctly.

• The door remains closed if you leave the abandoned house alone.

• Fixed the overlay of music after pulling out a fang.

• Fixed sprites of eyebrows and hair for Ingrid, Bo and Lazy.

• Fixed other minor bugs and typos.

Translation updates:

• Fixed incorrect translations of some in-game terms and names.

Known bugs:

• Connection lines are noticeable on some character sprites.