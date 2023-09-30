- Super Kraken bite will not interrupt the fight and leave him idle.
- Super Kraken tentacles won't break rafts on death.
- Turret Rafts now have a max bullet amount that can be shot at a time to reduce lag.
- Upgrade indicators on rafts will only show up if you have enough to upgrade.
Super Raft Boat Together update for 30 September 2023
v1.1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
