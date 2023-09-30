Hotfix 0.2.2

Hey just a quick hotfix to address a couple of issues we've seen since launch.
- Fixed an issue where the game would bring up the pause menu whilst on the main menu, when the controller was disconnected.
- The game will no longer default to running with an uncapped framerate for new players, causing machines to be running at 100% with high temperatures the whole time. If you've already launched the game and experienced this issue, you'll need to change this manually in "Settings->Video"
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to be stuck in the fabricator if it spawns directly on top of you.
We'll be putting out a roadmap shortly outlining our plans for the future.
Thanks for playing
Castec
Changed files in this update