 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shape Shifter: Formations update for 30 September 2023

Hotfix 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12326370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey just a quick hotfix to address a couple of issues we've seen since launch.

  • Fixed an issue where the game would bring up the pause menu whilst on the main menu, when the controller was disconnected.
  • The game will no longer default to running with an uncapped framerate for new players, causing machines to be running at 100% with high temperatures the whole time. If you've already launched the game and experienced this issue, you'll need to change this manually in "Settings->Video"
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to be stuck in the fabricator if it spawns directly on top of you.

We'll be putting out a roadmap shortly outlining our plans for the future.
Thanks for playing
Castec

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2202591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link