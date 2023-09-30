Hotfix 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12326370 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey just a quick hotfix to address a couple of issues we've seen since launch.

Fixed an issue where the game would bring up the pause menu whilst on the main menu, when the controller was disconnected.

The game will no longer default to running with an uncapped framerate for new players, causing machines to be running at 100% with high temperatures the whole time. If you've already launched the game and experienced this issue, you'll need to change this manually in "Settings->Video"

Fixed an issue where it was possible to be stuck in the fabricator if it spawns directly on top of you.

We'll be putting out a roadmap shortly outlining our plans for the future.

Thanks for playing

Castec