Beast Blasters update for 30 September 2023

September 30, 2023 Update - 1.3.21

  • Added trap icon above trap to make it easier to find after placing
  • Added icons to UI for item numbers and Kyle's tasting indicator
  • Fixed problem where Gulp kept getting distracted on his phone

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2479441
