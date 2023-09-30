- Added trap icon above trap to make it easier to find after placing
- Added icons to UI for item numbers and Kyle's tasting indicator
- Fixed problem where Gulp kept getting distracted on his phone
Beast Blasters update for 30 September 2023
September 30, 2023 Update - 1.3.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2479441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update