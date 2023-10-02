“Absent in the Rain” is now Simplified Chinese!

Thank you for your patience!

As announced, we have made an update to the game “Absent in the Rain”, which can now be played in Simplified Chinese. The title of the Chinese version is “雨霏霏，人非人”. Special thanks to 346lab Localization for the translation! You can switch the language from the title screen.

Please enjoy the Chinese version of "Absent in the Rain"!

各位久等了！

《雨にして人を外れ》现已透过更新，支持简体中文语言。中文游戏标题为：《雨霏霏，人非人》。非常感谢 346lab Localization 提供的翻译！您可以在标题画面处切换游戏语言。

期望您在《雨霏霏，人非人》中，收获一段值得回味的游戏体验！