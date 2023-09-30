Bombardier Out Now!

Hey Everyone,

The last year since we put Bombardier on Early Access has been a journey to say the least, originally we planned for Bombardier to be released much sooner but due to many many life changing events such as having twins everything got put on hold unfortunately.

However we have been tinkering away during the nights to get Bombardier out of Early Access and pushing it forwards with a fair few updates and changes which we hope you will enjoy as much as we do.

Scroll to the bottom for a TLDR on all the changes we have made to the game that you can expect to see.

New Character - Frank

A side effect from developing new bombs has caused Frank to become undead he is harmless enough if a little bit clingy

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41922866/69449dd91c988b80fb9c67350604a3b57292a054.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41922866/e3fcd2a040cb7da6830e38fc0b85283d54160f8f.png)[/url]* New Character - I-Bot

Working on all this AI caused one of the bots to come to life

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41922866/28425f4923957ffc4001719a39bce8e34113a006.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41922866/e52d33c8f441252122dea8dac861f000e56190b0.png)[/url]

Probably here to fix Frank who knows what the reaper has in store for the characters of Bombardier

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41922866/60041ea13458d3ade0823b16ad78e35a9b80600d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41922866/20aeaf32012643724575a9e769f8118d2887e0f8.png)[/url]

New Map - Haunted Graveyard



A new map with its own hidden dangers. Watch were you fire a bomb you may not always like what pops out the ground

New Bomb - Lazer Bomb

Simple drop this puppy down on the ground then get out of the way as it fires a lazer in 4 directions (North, South, East and West) and watch the destruction unfold.



AI

For those who want to play on their own and maybe get in a little practice we have implemented some basic AI to bring the chaos for those times you don't have a bunch of friends at your side! To have AI join the game simply press Y on the character select screen as many times as you want AI characters in your match and Hold Y to remove them.

To Summarise we have:

3 New Characters

2 New Maps

1 New Special Bomb

AI

From both of us at Studio Squid Inc, We hope you have fun blowing each other up and playing around in the world of Bombardier!