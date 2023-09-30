 Skip to content

Akasha Playtest update for 30 September 2023

Minor Patch 0.11.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12326286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.11.3 comes with a lot of polish, and a new critical strike feature

  • Hurtboxes are not a lot more accurate, with individual hitboxes on all characters for each part of the body
  • Hit flash VFX added to melee and ranged hits. For melee it will spawn on the body part that you hit
  • Critical hits added. You deal a critical strike when hitting vulnerable areas of the enemy. For players, this is their head. For other enemies, the area varies
  • Map improvements including more secret rooms and aesthetic changes

