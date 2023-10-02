Some graphics cards are more compatible with Vulkan, we added the option to choose Vulkan in case the game freezes during gameplay.
Barbershop Simulator VR update for 2 October 2023
Adding option to run the game using Vulkan
Patchnotes via Steam Community
