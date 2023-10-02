 Skip to content

Barbershop Simulator VR update for 2 October 2023

Adding option to run the game using Vulkan

Share · View all patches · Build 12326265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some graphics cards are more compatible with Vulkan, we added the option to choose Vulkan in case the game freezes during gameplay.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109852 Depot 2109852
  • Loading history…
