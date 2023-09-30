 Skip to content

Wild West Survival update for 30 September 2023

ALPHA 2.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.3
  • Removed the usage of the UE5 world partition system for the landscape which cause issues with the saving and loading the game

