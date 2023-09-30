New Island & Sailing Quest & Combat Improvements & Survival Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 12326232 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Vikings!

We keep updating the Survival map in various ways to prepare for the previously mentioned plans.

Improved the combat system, addressed the overly fast windup issue, updated movement, continue to enhance the overall gameplay experience, and made feedback-based changes to the Survival elements.

This update has a larger filesize than usual, as it includes components that will also be part of future updates.



Here is what today's patch brings!







Added an island where players can sail and raid in Survival.

Enhanced realism of mountain material in specific locations. Implemented landscape improvements for a more natural appearance. Reduced the steepness of the initial area. Added the first Yggdrasil branch. Incorporated more animated fog.

Added a sailing island raiding quest with a rare weapon to be picked up.

Updated several existing quests with more direct tasks.

Fixed an invalid marker in the camp raid quest.

Adjusted attack animations to increase their windup period.

We received feedback that the reaction time was insufficient and are working on improving the overall fight dynamics. For instance, the forward stab used to be an almost instant attack, but now there's a brief moment to anticipate the attack and react. We would appreciate your thoughts on how it feels now.

Stances System Tweaks

Adjusted the stance system blending and made it return to idle earlier. It changes faster now and should feel more organic during combat, let us know if you have any feedback on this.

More Opened Shield Warriors

Now it's easier to land hits on enemies with shields. Their animations have been updated to be more open in certain cases, while actual blocking remains just as effective.

Bow Zoom & FPP Animation Adjustments

Normalized bow focus zoom, it was indeed weird.

Fixed first-person perspective animation issues with the bow.

Movement Improvements

Slightly updated animations and their playback rates contribute to a more natural movement. It's still far from perfect, but it's already better.

When walking with a weapon, there are more satisfying inverse kinematics controls.

Survival Elements Adjustments

Added more iron ore across the map.

Made additional tweaks to fall damage.

Fixed water sound issues.

Implemented minor updates to the UI.

Updated the crafting recipe for Karvi.

Increased character swimming speed.

Karvi Control Adjustments

Karvi has received updated parameters for its different states and should now be easier to control.

We appreciate your feedback and hope you enjoy this update!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts