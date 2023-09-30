Unstable Release 0.10.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is an unstable release, containing big changes that may introduce new bugs.

This update contains over 50 new Coalition missions, making up the introductions of the Heliarch and Lunarium campaigns, granting access to some Heliarch weapons and some new outfits for the resistance, respectively.

Some other major changes and additions are:

Flattened the thrust scaling of sets of engines as you get bigger engines in a set. Smaller ships have received a significant max speed and acceleration buff, while larger ships have been unchanged or slightly nerfed.

The Unfettered Solifuge and Violin Spider are now added to the Unfettered shipyards.

Ships can now be given display names for their model name.

Plugins can now have a "plugin.txt" metadata file in their root folder that specifies the name of the plugin and its description as shown in the plugins menu in game.

Governments can now define travel restrictions that prevent their fleets from traveling to or from systems or planets that match the restrictions.

Various UI/UX improvements.

Bug fixes:

Contacting the Korath Exiles during the Wanderer campaign can now properly be deferred and reoffered instead of deferring the mission effectively declining it and locking you out of the rest of the campaign.

Using hotkeys to search for the nearest asteroid no longer crashes the game.

The shipyard and outfitter mission offer location tags will now properly write to the save file.

Trailing whitespace in hails no longer causes hails to overlap with one another.

The "Remnant: Expanded Horizons Astral job" job will no longer select the "Deep Space" systems, which are unreachable, as waypoints.

Note: We have dropped support for Windows 32-bit machines, as they have been getting phased for years, and are now used by less than 0.08% of people. If you still want to play the latest updates on an old machine, you can still compile them yourself, however we will no longer provide them on Steam.

