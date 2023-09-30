 Skip to content

Taste of victory update for 30 September 2023

UPDATE VERSION 1.9.5

Build 12326207

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Roman Infantry Sprite Adjustment: 2 sprites were changed to better align with the game's aesthetics.
Map Size Reduction: The map size was reduced to eliminate unnecessary space.
Unit Speed Adjustment: With the map size reduction, unit movement speed was also decreased.
Real-Time Respawn Timer: The respawn time of camps is now displayed in real-time.
Roll Point Key Change: You can now use the R key instead of the P to change the roll point.
Camp Respawn Indicator: Camps will turn yellow when only 30 seconds remain for respawn.
Increased Gold from Neutral Enemies: Neutral enemies will now grant more gold upon elimination.
Increased Damage from Neutral Enemies: The damage from neutral enemies was increased from 5% to 20% of maximum life.
Increased Life of Neutral Enemies: The maximum life of neutral enemies will increase each time they respawn.
Unit Auto-Attack Improvement: Units’ auto-attack has been enhanced, preventing them from staying still when enemies are nearby.
General Upgrade Levels: General upgrades will now be made at levels 6 and 12.
Greek Upgrades Unlock: Greek upgrades in the blacksmith will be unlocked at level 12.
Gauls Improvement: Gauls have been upgraded; now with their experience-increasing upgrade, they will gain an additional 150% experience and it will only cost 2000 gold.

