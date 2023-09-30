New Localization

Thank you @berry for providing us with the Russian translation to the game!
- Added Russian language support
If you too, are interested in translating the game, feel free to reach out to us.
- Added Russian language support
If you too, are interested in translating the game, feel free to reach out to us.
