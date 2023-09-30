 Skip to content

Crystal Tower Defense update for 30 September 2023

New Localization

Build 12326203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you @berry for providing us with the Russian translation to the game!

  • Added Russian language support

If you too, are interested in translating the game, feel free to reach out to us.

