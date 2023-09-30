 Skip to content

Space Pressure 3D: Prelude update for 30 September 2023

Update 1.0.6

  • "FPS limit" option added (Settings/Video)
  • Global statistics for the “Flawless Victory” achievements have been reset (it was accidentally overincremented as a result of developer tests). If you have already unlocked this achievement, then simply open the game to synchronize its state with Steam.

Changed files in this update

