- "FPS limit" option added (Settings/Video)
- Global statistics for the “Flawless Victory” achievements have been reset (it was accidentally overincremented as a result of developer tests). If you have already unlocked this achievement, then simply open the game to synchronize its state with Steam.
Space Pressure 3D: Prelude update for 30 September 2023
Update 1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1864191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update