Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 30 September 2023

Customization bug fix per today's report

Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 30 September 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

If you read the discussion, you'll see me saying, "We'll find another bug next year," it happened faster than I expected, and there's a reason I'll never post something like that again, because you have to be careful what you wish for. Thanks for the report, and I hope this fixes all the issues for that particular feature. Impacts English language version only.

