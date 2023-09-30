If you read the discussion, you'll see me saying, "We'll find another bug next year," it happened faster than I expected, and there's a reason I'll never post something like that again, because you have to be careful what you wish for. Thanks for the report, and I hope this fixes all the issues for that particular feature. Impacts English language version only.
Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 30 September 2023
Customization bug fix per today's report
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1632752 Depot 1632752
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update