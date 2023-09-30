Version 1.41 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Increased cost for Iron and Gold tool upgrades slightly.
- Increased enemy HP all around slightly.
- 3rd dungeon boss reworked
- Boss area now pauses time, day time hud hidden during battle
- orb ball for Spider colossus no longer pause (testing)
- Increased treasure duck HP
Bugs Fixed
- Player colliders adjusted so it more accurately aligns when speaking to NPCs on seats (Pip dialogue in festival issue)
- Projectile code overhauled so that homing projectiles like Water Ball will more accurately bounce and no longer freeze on targets.
- Workshop info poster no longer shows blue mark after interacting.
- Changed diamond eye projectile color to purple for clarity against your pet water ball.
- Monsters don’t constantly run into walls
- Pot plants that are root veggies now show correct time left to harvest
- Terminal to test spider boss will always work now even if you die, use it to retest. Players who haven’t unlocked second pillar should not use this shortcut, may cause irreparable issues with game progression.
- Penguin post PC terminal can now be clicked on using mouse
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Raining in greenhouse
- can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
