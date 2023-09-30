 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 30 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.4a hotfix

Build 12326137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the player's charge animation would freeze on certain device configurations.
  • Adjusted the charge release control to be more responsive. The player will now turn in the direction where they are aiming instead of the second-to-last frame where they were aiming.
  • Fixed an issue where the last combo of the axe attack wasn't properly registered as a last combo attack.
  • Fixed an issue where the elite teleporting ninja's projectile would become nearly invisible particles after the projectile had been recycled by the game.
  • Fixed the Finisher Caster's incorrect tag type (changed from charger to last combo).
  • Fixed an issue where you could permanently carry over the sword's charge attack speed. It was fun but not safe for the game's stability.
  • Fixed an issue with the martial lens artifact not resetting a certain weapon's charge attack size.
  • Fixed menu navigation around the spell sound SFX in the settings.
  • Adjusted the bonecage amulet to cap out at 3000 elemental afflictions per instance. However, it will now apply affliction of all elements instead of just fire affliction, which was a remnant of its original design (its internal name was called gasoline back then).
  • Slightly adjusted the color scheme of certain monsters to avoid similarity with certain characters.

