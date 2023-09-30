- Fixed an issue where the player's charge animation would freeze on certain device configurations.
- Adjusted the charge release control to be more responsive. The player will now turn in the direction where they are aiming instead of the second-to-last frame where they were aiming.
- Fixed an issue where the last combo of the axe attack wasn't properly registered as a last combo attack.
- Fixed an issue where the elite teleporting ninja's projectile would become nearly invisible particles after the projectile had been recycled by the game.
- Fixed the Finisher Caster's incorrect tag type (changed from charger to last combo).
- Fixed an issue where you could permanently carry over the sword's charge attack speed. It was fun but not safe for the game's stability.
- Fixed an issue with the martial lens artifact not resetting a certain weapon's charge attack size.
- Fixed menu navigation around the spell sound SFX in the settings.
- Adjusted the bonecage amulet to cap out at 3000 elemental afflictions per instance. However, it will now apply affliction of all elements instead of just fire affliction, which was a remnant of its original design (its internal name was called gasoline back then).
- Slightly adjusted the color scheme of certain monsters to avoid similarity with certain characters.
Spell Disk update for 30 September 2023
Spell Disk 0.4.4a hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2292061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update